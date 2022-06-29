Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 279 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $242.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.53. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

