Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

