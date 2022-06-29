Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 4,652 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,721,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,122,000 after buying an additional 97,493 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 750,056 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 899,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.