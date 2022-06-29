Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.39

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 61191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $983.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.82.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after buying an additional 11,780,668 shares during the period. Tao Pro LLC bought a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,704,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Proterra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,415,000 after purchasing an additional 219,899 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proterra by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after buying an additional 1,153,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 23.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after buying an additional 734,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

