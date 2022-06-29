Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 111000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market cap of C$2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.
Providence Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:PHD)
