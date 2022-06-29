Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 111000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

