PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

