PSI Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

