PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 189,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

