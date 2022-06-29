PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF accounts for about 1.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,541,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,540,000 after acquiring an additional 281,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 517,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 165,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,044 shares during the period.

BATS:PREF opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

