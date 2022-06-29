PSI Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 205,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCTR opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

