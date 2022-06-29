PSI Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

