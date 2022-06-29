PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.97. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

