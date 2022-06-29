PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,287,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 738,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

FCTR opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

