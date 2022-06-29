PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

