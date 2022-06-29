PSI Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,818 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

