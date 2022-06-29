PSI Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,044,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after buying an additional 430,663 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

