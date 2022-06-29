PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

