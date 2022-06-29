Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUBGY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.15) to €63.00 ($67.02) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.91) to €78.00 ($82.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,453. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.