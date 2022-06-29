Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($112.77) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

ETR PUM traded down €1.46 ($1.55) on Wednesday, reaching €64.48 ($68.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.90. Puma has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($122.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

