PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,944 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $21.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTC shares. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

