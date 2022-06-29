PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

