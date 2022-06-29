PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

