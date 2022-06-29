Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Wedbush

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

DRI opened at $115.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.39. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

