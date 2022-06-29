Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Boosted by Taglich Brothers

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter. MamaMancini’s had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMMB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,485 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

