QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Reliant Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

