Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.
Featured Stories
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.