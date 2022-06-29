Raven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $887,920.38 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $887,920.38 and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00178398 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.91 or 0.01227091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014983 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

