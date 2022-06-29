Raymond James Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $63.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

KB Home stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $9,040,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $8,452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in KB Home by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 249,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

