Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.83.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

