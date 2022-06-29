Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Cut by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.