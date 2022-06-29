Razor Network Hits One Day Volume of $307,691.00 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $307,691.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000842 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,151,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

