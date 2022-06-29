Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.81

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Real Estate Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.34 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.50 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.72.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

