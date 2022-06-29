REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the May 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RNWEF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

