REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the May 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
RNWEF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.48.
About REC Silicon ASA
