RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Tops $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00285175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00079351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00067158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

