Refereum Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $29.84 million and $1.98 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,016.42 or 1.00012135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

