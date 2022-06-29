Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REGN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $707.43.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $594.42 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $536.08 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $635.79 and its 200-day moving average is $641.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,188,651. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

