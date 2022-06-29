Reliant Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

