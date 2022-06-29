Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.80.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.