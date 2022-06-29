Reliant Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises about 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $41,899,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

