Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.71.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $250.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

