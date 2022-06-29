Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Down 7.1%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 8,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,067,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.
RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
