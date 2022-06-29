Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Down 7.1%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 8,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,067,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.