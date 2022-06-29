Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 29th (ABNB, AMZN, AZN, BME, CPI, CTG, FUTR, GSK, ITV, LORD)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 29th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $232.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £115 ($141.09) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 6,500 ($79.74) price target on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on the stock.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.26) price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$4.75 target price on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.