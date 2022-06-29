Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 29th (ABNB, AMZN, AZN, BME, CPI, CTG, FUTR, GSK, ITV, LORD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 29th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $232.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £115 ($141.09) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 6,500 ($79.74) price target on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on the stock.

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.26) price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$4.75 target price on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

