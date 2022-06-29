Resource Planning Group Has $740,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Resource Planning Group lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

