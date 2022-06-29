Resource Planning Group Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Resource Planning Group lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.0% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

