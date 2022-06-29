Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. AGCO accounts for about 2.1% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.12. 9,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.73. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $96.52 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

