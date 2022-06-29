Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys Shares of 1,925 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. 2,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

