Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys Shares of 4,500 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 726,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,076,008. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,320,346 shares of company stock worth $915,467,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

