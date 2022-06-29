Richelieu Gestion PLC Invests $2.40 Million in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Lion Electric comprises approximately 1.9% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lion Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lion Electric by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 12,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,914. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $786.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.