Richelieu Gestion PLC Invests $93,000 in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 575,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 163,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,332 shares in the last quarter.

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -29.79.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

