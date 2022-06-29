Richelieu Gestion PLC Takes $34,000 Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Q2 by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTWO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,013. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.